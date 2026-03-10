A mother allegedly left her 12-year-old daughter in a bar at Universal Studios in Florida so she could go to another bar, telling the girl "f— you" before she stormed off in a huff.

Amanda Thorpe, 33, is charged with child neglect, court records say. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, Thorpe and her daughter were at CW Shoreline Bar at Universal's CityWalk on Saturday night when she got into an argument with another patron. The mom was already drunk, cops said.

Thorpe decided she wanted to leave for another bar, but her daughter wanted to go back to their hotel room. This made Thorpe "livid" at her daughter, police said. She flipped her daughter off, said "f— you," and left the bar without her child and walked over to the Red Coconut Club, the affidavit stated.

Patrons called the police when the girl was seen at the bar by herself. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office arrived and noted she was "visibly upset, crying, and sitting alone on a bar stool by the bar."

Cops went to the Red Coconut, where they found Thorpe on the dance floor by herself with a drink in her hand, the affidavit said. When confronted about the whereabouts of her daughter, Thorpe claimed she thought the girl was with her the whole time. She later said the girl was in their hotel room, according to cops.

Thorpe had bloodshot eyes with an "uncontrollable swaying of the body, unbalance while walking, and the scent of fruity purities coming from her breath," the affidavit said.

The mother was arrested and taken to the Orange County Jail, where she has since posted a $2,500 bond.