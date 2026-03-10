A woman in Tennessee is accused of shooting a man 14 times with two guns because she was told by a 5-year-old relative that he had inappropriately touched her.

Alishon Torres, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and tampering with/fabricating evidence, according to court records reviewed by Law&Crime. She was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Friday and arraigned on Monday.

Family members identified the victim as 58-year-old Noe Santillan Rincon, local CBS affiliate WREG reported.

At about 1 a.m. on Feb. 26, Torres' mother — with whom Rincon had been staying — reportedly saw him getting milk and rice for her children and grandchildren. Shortly after, she received text messages and calls from Rincon's phone, but Torres was speaking.

Torres reportedly saw Rincon walking on Willowview Avenue, asked to borrow his phone, and then confronted him about a disturbing allegation. Three or four weeks before, Torres said her 5-year-old relative had told her that Rincon had touched her inappropriately.

The suspect proceeded to shoot Rincon 14 times with two different guns, including once in the head, authorities said. A Memphis Police Department officer was patrolling the area of Willowview Avenue at 2 a.m. when she discovered his body.

Officers later spoke with Torres, and she allegedly admitted to shooting Rincon because of what the child told her. As she was being arrested, police said a .40-cal. Beretta pistol with no serial number fell out of her purse.

She reportedly said that the Beretta was one of two guns she used to shoot Rincon, and she gave away or sold the other one. She also allegedly admitted to shooting the man inside a van and then repainting it and abandoning it at an apartment complex.

Torres is set to appear in court for a bond hearing on Wednesday and is scheduled to return to court on March 16.