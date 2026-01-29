An Illinois teen is accused of threatening to kill an infant, telling the child's father over Snapchat to "imagine your son leaking" and asking if he'd "ever seen a baby die" while on pretrial release for attacking a 15-year-old Walmart shopper, cops say.

Keon Harris, 18, of Woodstock, was already facing felony battery charges following the January 2025 beatdown he allegedly carried out at a Walmart in Algonquin when he started using Snapchat to harass a local man and "threaten to kill" him and his "infant son," according to court records and documents obtained by the Illinois news outlet Shaw Local.

"[Harris] sent multiple videos and pictures of [himself] holding what appeared to be a[n] AR15 style rifle while making these threats," a criminal complaint says about the alleged Snapchat harassment.

"Have you ever seen a baby die," Harris allegedly asked the father. "Imagine your son leaking from his forehead."

Online court records show Harris was already on pretrial release from county jail after being charged with aggravated battery and mob action for the Walmart attack, which he allegedly committed with another person.

Police said Harris and another teen, Fernando Torres, 19, also of Woodstock, began striking the 15-year-old victim with "multiple" closed-fist punches to the face. The local news outlet Lake & McHenry County Scanner reports that the pair also stomped on the victim after he fell to the ground.

Police said the attack left the teen with "visible bruising and discoloration," and he was observed bleeding from his mouth and nose, per Shaw Local.

Harris was due to appear in court Thursday for a status hearing to set a trial date for the alleged Walmart incident, but the hearing was rescheduled, according to court records. He's due to appear for the threats case on Feb. 2 after being charged with phone harassment and disorderly conduct.

Lake & McHenry reports that Harris was released once again from custody because his alleged crimes are Class B and C misdemeanors, meaning prosecutors were unable to file a petition to block his release under Illinois' SAFE-T Act, which abolished cash bail and changed pretrial release procedures in the state.