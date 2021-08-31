Elderly Man Shot and Killed His Wife with Her Own Gun, Then Died by Suicide: Police

Police in Maryland have released a brief narrative about two people found dead at their home last Thursday. A husband shot and killed the wife with her own gun, then he died by suicide, according to cops in Baltimore County, Maryland.

Authorities previously identified the husband as Dennis LeBrun, 70, and the wife as Susan LeBrun, 66.

Officers in the community of Dundalk responded just after 7 a.m. on Thursday to the 311 block of Baybriar Road regarding someone in cardiac arrest, authorities have said. They found a scene that was way more dire: the LeBruns were dead.

The circumstances behind the shooting are unclear. Police did not reveal an alleged motive nor elaborate on the couple’s history and home life. Authorities did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

In an update on Tuesday, officers said they found the deceased suffering from a single gunshot wound each. Investigators described finding a note and gun at the home. They said the firearm belonged to Susan, but they did not say who wrote the letter and what it stated.

“After conducting a thorough investigation, Baltimore County homicide detectives have determined Dennis LeBrun Sr. fatally shot his wife before shooting himself,” police said. “A note and firearm were recovered at the scene. The firearm was registered to Susan LeBrun.”

Officers have cryptically said both of the LeBruns sustained gunshots to “the upper body.” Police made clear from the get-go that they were not seeking any suspects because of the nature of the couple’s injuries. From Thursday night:

Baltimore County Police Homicide Detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Detectives are not seeking any suspects at this time due to the nature of the injuries the couple sustained. The Baltimore County Police Department expects to learn more about these deaths once the Office of the Medical Examiner releases its findings.

[Screenshot via WJZ]

