Man waited outside KFC to stab employee then ran up to state trooper to confess: Police

A New York man was promptly arrested after he ran up to state troopers to confess to stabbing a fast-food worker.

Shayne Vaccaro, 22, is in custody at Saratoga County Jail after police said he tried to kill an employee at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Malta, located in upstate New York. According to a press release from the New York State Police, Vaccaro ran up to a group of state troopers who were clearing a traffic stop on Sunday night and told one of them that he had just stabbed someone. The troopers immediately took Vaccaro into custody.

Meanwhile, deputies from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office responded to the KFC location, where they found a 34-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his chest and arm. The man, who was not named by police, was an employee at the KFC.

Police said a state trooper was clearing an unrelated traffic stop at 10:19 p.m. on Sunday near the Shops of Malta shopping center when Vaccaro ran up to him with the startling confession. The trooper took him into custody without incident while deputies responded to the scene of the alleged crime.

Deputies provided medical care to the KFC employee, who was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He is expected to recover from his injuries. Local CBS affiliate WRGB attempted to speak to other KFC employees, but they were not able to provide additional information.

State police said further investigation determined that Vaccaro allegedly waited outside the KFC for the employee to leave. After the employee finished his shift and left the store, Vaccaro allegedly attacked him. Police said they found and processed a knife that was recovered at the scene.

Vaccaro was charged with attempted second-degree murder. After his arraignment on Monday, he was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail, where he is being held on $200,000 cash bail or $400,000 bond.