A Texas mother who stabbed her 17-month-old daughter in the back a day before she took her to the hotel's top floor and heaved her over a balcony, dropping the girl four stories onto the street below is headed to prison forever.

Channel Jasmine Yonko, 31, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life behind bars in the death of her daughter Hannah Yonko in Galveston, the district attorney's office said.

Officers from the Galveston Police Department responded around 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 23, 2024, to the Beachfront Palms Hotel for a report of a baby later identified as Hannah in the street. Cops found the girl clinging to life with a gash to her head and stab wounds to the back. Her mother was nowhere to be found.

Paramedics rushed Hannah to a hospital trauma center, but doctors were unable to save the girl and they pronounced her dead a short time later.

An officer found Yonko about a half-mile away. She was crying and asked the officer for help. Yonko started talking about her daughter and said she may be "sick," cops wrote in a probable cause affidavit. Officers took Yonko to the police station for an interview. Her sister also showed up to the station.

Prosecutors presented evidence during the week-long trial that showed Yonko, her sister and her sister's fiancé along with the victim were visiting Galveston and had been staying at a condo. On the day before the murder, Yonko stabbed her daughter three times in the back, including one wound that fractured a rib. The girl survived the stabbing.

Yonko and her sister had a disagreement with the fiancé so they checked into the Beachfront Palms Hotel. Jurors saw surveillance footage of Yonko rolling Hannah in her stroller in the hallways of the hotel. Eventually, Yonko made her way to the top floor where she threw her daughter off a balcony. Jurors viewed horrific video from different angles, according to prosecutors.

Yonko later told a psychologist that she felt her daughter was possessed by demons so she wanted to "send her to heaven and free her from her torment," according to a courtroom report from local news site i45Now.

The defense argued that Yonko was insane at the time of the incident and did not know right from wrong. But prosecutors countered that argument by showing she ordered an Uber after the incident in order to flee the scene and also tried to hide evidence.

In closing arguments, prosecutors said Yonko was the "one person in the world that was supposed to love Hannah unconditionally and that instead, that person took Hannah's life."

More from Law&Crime: Man strangled girlfriend before tossing her 1-year-old daughter in pond to die

As Law&Crime previously reported, Yonko refused to give detectives her name and requested a lawyer after she was taken into custody. Her sister spoke with police and said she, Yonko, and Hannah had been staying at the Beachfront Palms Hotel. On the morning in question, they were in the process of checking out of the hotel when the sister left Yonko and Hannah to go speak to her fiancé at The Victorian condos nearby on Seawall Boulevard.

A little while later, Yonko, who was walking with a stroller, met up with her sister at The Victorian. The sister assumed Hannah was in the stroller, but did not actually see her. When the sister said she was going back to Beachfront Palms to pack up her stuff, Yonko kept telling her, "Don't go back to the hotel."

Beachfront Palms hotel staff told cops that the trio were staying in room 217. Outside the hotel, detectives found a trash bag in a bin that had a key card for room 217, a "skinning" knife with a black handle along with toys, snacks and diapers, the affidavit said.

"This is a horrible crime. All children deserve to feel safe when around loved ones, especially with their own mother," Galveston police Chief Doug Balli said in a statement at the time.