A Pennsylvania man is dead after police said his girlfriend's 11-year-old son shot him during a domestic violence incident.

Jaimeer Jones-Walker, 30, was identified by police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as the alleged victim of a fatal shooting that took place on Thursday. According to reporting by local ABC affiliate WPVI, an 11-year-old boy, identified as the son of Jones-Walker's girlfriend, allegedly shot Jones-Walker in the face during an argument that reportedly became physical.

Jones-Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

WPVI reported that the argument between Jones-Walker and his girlfriend stemmed from visitation over their newborn baby. Local NBC affiliate WCAU reported that the boy allegedly shot Jones-Walker after witnessing the older man physically assaulting his mother in her bedroom. Jones-Walker did not live at the residence.

Investigators said the boy fired a single, fatal shot at Jones-Walker.

Police said the gun used by the boy was legally registered to the boy's mother. Both mother and son remained at the scene and were questioned by police, who said they were both cooperating with the investigation. WCAU reported that the boy was staying with another family member.

Shyreea Blocker, a neighbor of the boy and his mother, told WCAU that she heard the woman and her boyfriend have verbal arguments before. She told WCAU she would hear "arguing and fighting, but that's nothing new with them. It's a shame. It shouldn't be like that."

Another neighbor, Gilbert Blocker, told WCAU that he worried for the boy, saying, "The things he's going to suffer in his heart if he has any feelings, is going to last him not just now but for the rest of his life."

WPVI and WCAU both reported that it was not immediately clear if the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office was going to press charges. No arrests were made on the night of the shooting.