Disney employee at Star Wars store gets charged with felony over ‘guilty pleasure’

A Disney Hollywood Studios employee was charged with a felony for his allegedly admitted “guilty pleasure.”

Jorge Diaz Vega, 26, was questioned by Orange County detectives in Florida on March 31 after someone saw him recording a woman — and it appeared to be without her consent, authorities said.

Vega admitted to recording an upskirt video of the woman — and also admitted to having over 500 upskirt videos of random women that he recorded at the theme park, according to investigators. He allegedly told deputies he has been taking videos up the dresses and skirts at Disney theme parks for at least six years.

Vega worked specifically in the Star Wars retail store. The suspect claimed he took the videos because “it was hard to find them online” and “they bring him sexual gratification,” according to his arrest report. He called it a “guilty pleasure.”

Detectives reviewed the videos and they noted they showed multiple females who all appeared to not know they were being video recorded.

Vega was charged with video voyeurism.

More Law&Crime Coverage: ‘She was left on the bathroom floor with her head exploding’: Kawhi Leonard’s sister sentenced for murdering elderly casino patron

Local NBC station WESH reached out to Disney Saturday and a spokesperson said Vega no longer works for the company.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]