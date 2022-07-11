Deputies Say Ohio Teen Killed His Father, Then Himself, Before Being Discovered by the Boy’s Mother

A 14-year-old boy in Ohio is believed to have killed his father and then himself — and the boy’s mother is reportedly the one who discovered the bodies.

Deputies out of Delaware County, Ohio, suggest that Adam Stevenson, 14, and Jon Stevenson, 57, died in a murder suicide. Authorities had responded to a call from the home at around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

That call was allegedly from Jill Stevenson, Jon’s estranged wife and Adam’s mother, according to The Columbus Dispatch

Deputies released heartbreaking 911 audio in which the caller, who identified herself as Adam’s mother and Jon’s estranged wife, said she had moved out of the home.

Sobbing, she said she arrived at the home to find them after her husband was supposed to bring Adam over to her residence but did not. She described her son at the doorway, with a gunshot wound to his head. She saw her husband on the couch, the back of his head visible, but she did not go inside, she said.

“My husband killed my son,” she said on the 911 call, according to audio reviewed by Law&Crime.

Authorities say they don’t believe that’s what happened.

“This case is being investigated as a murder-suicide, and initial evidence collected on scene leads us to believe the son shot his father before taking his own life,” Chief Deputy Jeff Balzer said in a statement released Thursday.

“When deputies and detectives arrived to the Wedgewood Park home in Liberty Township they made the discovery of two deceased males,” authorities wrote.

Father and son were pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor who spoke to 911 during the same call described Jon as being a “big man,” estimating him as standing at 6 feet 4 inches tall, and weighing 300 pounds. The neighbor said he did not hear the incident happen.

Jon Stevenson was convicted in 2016 of domestic violence and endangering children, though these did not involve his son Adam, according to WKRC.

“This type of loss is a tragedy for a family and their friends to endure, but with two family members—one being a young teen — it borders on unbearable,” Balzer said in his statement. “We cannot speculate as to motive, but it is our goal to help bring as many answers to the family’s questions to help them as they grieve and try to make sense of it all.”

Sheriff’s office detectives and agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations were investigating. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Tracy Whited told Law&Crime on Monday there were no updates.

An obituary for young Adam describes him as a “great student and athlete, and a loyal friend to many.”

“He loved The Ohio State Buckeyes, The Kansas City Chiefs, and The Cincinnati Reds,” the tribute said.

The obituary requested that in lieu of flowers, mourners send memorial donations to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

