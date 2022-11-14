Delphi Murders Suspect Granted Court-Appointed Attorney After ‘Begging’ the Court for Legal Representation

Richard Matthew Allen, 50, the Indiana man accused of killing two teenage girls several years ago in the Delphi murders case, has received a court-appointed attorney, court records show.

The appointment comes after the defendant previously begged the court for a public defender because he did not anticipate the cost of legal representation in a high-profile double murder case.

“In the cause listed above, I, Richard M. Allen, hereby throw myself at the mercy of the court,” a letter submitted with the Carroll County Court earlier this month reads. “I am begging to be provide with legal assistance in a Public Defender or whatever help is available.”

According to court records reviewed by Law&Crime, attorney Andrew Joseph Baldwin with Baldwin Perry & Kamish, P.C., a Franklin, Indiana criminal defense law firm, was appointed to represent Allen.

The law firm is located near Indianapolis and roughly two hours south-southeast of Delphi, Indiana.

Law&Crime reached out to Baldwin’s law firm for comment on this story but no response was immediately forthcoming as of time of publication.

While details on the case have been scarce, prosecutors allege Allen murdered 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German, and her friend, 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams before abandoning their bodies near what is now a recreational trail. The two girls went missing while walking the Monon High Bridge Trail – a former railroad deck girder bridge – near Delphi, Indiana, on Feb. 13, 2017.

Law enforcement have previously said German and Williams lost a considerable amount of blood and that their bodies were later “moved and staged” to where they were eventually discovered.

The killer is believed to have left with a souvenir from the crime scene, police have alleged in a highly redacted search warrant that did not specify what was missing from the crime scene.

In late October of this year, authorities announced that an arrest had been made in the long-mysterious and haunting murders. On Oct. 31, 2022, Allen was publicly named as the suspect, charged with two counts of murder, and his mugshot was released. The state has been keeping mum, however, and the court overseeing the case sealed the probable cause affidavit and charging information against Allen.

The defendant is even being detained in an undisclosed location. The Indiana Department of Corrections previously told Law&Crime that the refusal to denote his location is for “Mr. Allen’s safety.”

Allen, in his letter to the court pleading for a court-appointed attorney, said the case against him had upturned his life beyond his finances and was negatively impacting his wife’s safety as well.

“At my initial hearing on Oct. 28, 2022, I asked to find representation for myself,” the defendant wrote. “However, at the time I had no clue how expensive it would be just to talk to someone. I also did not realize what my wife and I’s immediate financial situation was going to be. We have both been forced to immediately abandon employment, myself due to incarceration and my wife for her personal safety. She has had to abandon our house for her own safety. What little reserve there is will fail to even maintain the original residence.”

The next hearing in the case is currently slated for Nov. 22, 2022. Judge Frances C. Gull has decided that hearing will deal with evidentiary issues. She previously said she would quickly dispense with the defendant’s request for court-appointed representation.

