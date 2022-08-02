Daughter of Las Vegas-area Undersheriff Accused of Starving Newborn Baby to Death in Home Filled with ‘Human Waste’

The daughter of an undersheriff in Nevada was among three people arrested for allegedly killing her 19-day-old baby, authorities say.

Erica Eisenloffel, the daughter of Nye County Undersheriff Michael Eisenloffel, was taken into custody and charged with one count of open murder and multiple counts of child abuse and neglect causing substantial bodily harm or death in connection with her newborn’s death.

Daniel Bills, the child’s father, and Angela Guerini-Bolt, who lived in the house with Eisenloffel and Bills, were also arrested and face identical charges in the case.

Undersheriff Eisenloffel directly addressed the situation with his daughter in a taped video posted to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

“As the undersheriff, I wanted to make a statement regarding the arrest of my daughter. I have had virtually no contact with my daughter for more than two years as she has chosen a life of narcotics use and criminal activity,” Undersheriff Eisenloffel said. “The day the Nye County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the baby’s transport to the hospital and subsequent death was the first time I became aware that my daughter had a baby.

He went on to say that he had never been inside of the house where his daughter was living and had no idea that she was ever pregnant.

“I believe in the justice system properly handling all criminal cases, including this one involving my daughter. In fact, I myself have been the reporting party for her prior criminal activity that has ultimately led to some of her previous arrests,” Undersheriff Eisenloffel added.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies on Oct. 20, 2021 responded to a 911 call about a choking baby at a residence in Nye County. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found a male 19-day-old child in critical condition. Medical personnel transported the newborn to a hospital in Las Vegas, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and died.

Investigators on the scene said that the newborn suffered “unjustifiable physical pain or mental suffering as the result of abuse and neglect” from the time of his birth until he was approximately 19 days old, according to a copy of the criminal complaint obtained by Law&Crime.

The complaint further details that the infant likely died as a result of starvation or dehydration.

One of the child abuse charges stems from the defendants allegedly “failing to feed the child, and/or failing to provide the child with sufficient liquids, such that the infant experienced the pain and suffering of starvation and/or dehydration over the course of several days before dying,” the complaint said.

The child allegedly suffered additional mental and physical abuse due to living in squalor, with investigators describing the home as “severely unhygienic” and “filled with excess clutter and trash, and/or other filth, and with drug paraphernalia, debris, human waste, urine, and/or feces on the floor and/or walls and/or otherwise disposed of in an unsanitary fashion.” Such conditions allegedly may have “contributed to the child contracting a life-threatening infection,” the complaint states.

One of the child abuse charges also accuses Erica Eisenloffel of breastfeeding the newborn, who was born premature, while “contemporaneously using methamphetamine.”

Due to one of the suspects being the undersheriff’s daughter, the sheriff’s office turned the case over to the Nevada State Police Investigations Division (NDI) in cooperation with investigators from the Nye County District Attorney’s Office.

“I had the chance to work with NDI on this case and really want to thank NDI for their thorough, excellent work,” District Attorney Chris Arabia reportedly said in a statement to Las Vegas NBC affiliate KSNV. “We have all put a lot of time and effort into this case. Thanks to that cooperation and dedication, we are now in a position to seek some measure of justice for that poor baby.”

The defendants are currently scheduled to appear in Pahrump Justice Court on August 25.

Nye County Sheriff's Office

