A Wisconsin teenager was recently arrested for a road rage incident that left an 81-year-old man severely beaten, bleeding, and potentially concussed on the side of the road.

Oliver McSorley, 19, stands accused of one count of battery to an elder person – with intent to cause bodily harm, according to Waukesha County court records reviewed by Law&Crime.

The underlying incident occurred in late October near the Waukesha County Technical College campus, but the defendant was only charged late this month, court records show.

On Oct. 28, the defendant and the alleged victim were traveling east on Golf Road in their respective vehicles, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Milwaukee-based ABC affiliate WISN and The Freeman, a local newspaper serving Waukesha County.

At some point, McSorley began tailgating the older driver – prompting the octogenarian to, admittedly, drive slower as a reprisal.

The die was not yet quite cast. The drivers' shared road rage apparently built up, and the defendant sped up, driving past the older driver aggressively and cutting him off, authorities say.

Then, at a traffic light near Main Street and College Avenue, the older man caught up to McSorley and inched his truck closer until he touched the bumper of the younger man's vehicle, according to the complaint.

At this point, the defendant pulled his car over to the side of the road, followed by the alleged victim, who did the same with his truck, law enforcement said. Each man got out of his vehicle and an argument ensued. At some point, the 81-year-old pushed the teenager.

McSorley allegedly responded by punching the elderly man over and over in the head and body until a group of bystanders intervened to stop the beating and call police, according to law enforcement.

One 911 caller said the defendant was "aggressively punching" the older man who was in a fetal position as if "the younger man was trying to punch the older man into the ground," the complaint says. The caller added that she believed the assailant "may mortally injure the older man."

The older man reported his ears and one eye were bleeding and that he likely suffered a concussion along with scrapes and bruises, according to the complaint. The alleged victim also reported blurred vision and difficulty moving his right shoulder, police said.

The defendant allegedly left the scene of the crime after a second person pulled up and shouted, "Come beat me up," according to the complaint. McSorley later turned himself in to the Pewaukee Police Department. Attorney in tow, the defendant said the older man started the fight by pushing him in the chest, knocking his glasses off and threatening to shoot him. McSorley added that he feared for his life – though admittedly never saw a gun, according to the complaint.

Then, when in jail, McSorley allegedly made a telltale phone call to a relative, which was recorded, police said. During this call, the defendant allegedly said: "I wish I would've beaten him to a pulp…I should have beaten the s– out of him…he is lucky he only has a concussion. I could've literally beat him to an inch of his life."