An Indiana mother who was repeatedly attacked and terrorized by her husband in front of the couple's children filed for a protective order against the man on Christmas Day, and was dead three days later, according to police and court documents. Since the order was filed on a holiday, a judge was unable to sign off on it due to the court offices being closed.

The couple's 10-year-old daughter reportedly called 911 to report Jeri Mains' death on Sunday afternoon, with the child telling dispatchers that her father, Cecil Mains, 46, "had a gun and he shot their mother … then fled the scene in a gray Toyota Tundra," according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by local ABC affiliate WRTV.

A court petition obtained by WRTV and The Indianapolis Star shows that Jeri Mains filed for a protective order against Cecil Mains on Christmas morning, in which she described herself as a victim of domestic violence. The petition reportedly accused Cecil of assaulting her with kitchen tongs, causing a laceration and bruising on Christmas Eve.

Court officials confirmed the existence of the petition to Law&Crime when reached for comment Tuesday, but noted that the document was "confidential."

According to the IndyStar, Jeri Mains' petition stated that Cecil Mains punched a computer during a fight on Dec. 10, which sent a cup of hot chocolate flying all over her. Cecil Mains allegedly punched his wife in the face during a fight in November, causing her nose to bleed and face to bruise, the newspaper reports. Cecil Mains also allegedly punched out the driver's side window of her truck at the beginning of the year and threatened to kill their four kids and pets on numerous occasions.

On Christmas Eve, Cecil Mains met Jeri Mains in a court parking lot after she informed him that she wanted to file for divorce, according to the petition. Jeri Mains said she recorded a conversation with her husband in which he threatened to kill himself in front of her and their kids.

The IndyStar reports that a Marion County judge was unable to see Jeri Mains' protective order petition because his office was closed from Dec. 24-28.

Police say Cecil Mains shot and killed Jeri Mains in front of their four children, then left her body in the driveway before fleeing in his Tundra. He was arrested the following day after authorities spotted his vehicle and pulled him over.

"These kids have … endured more than any child should," a GoFundMe description says about the family. The fundraiser describes how Jeri Mains was "tragically taken," leaving behind a 19-year-old, 17-year-old, 14-year-old and 10-year-old.

"All their lives have changed," the description says.

Cecil Mains is being held without bond at the Marion County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder.