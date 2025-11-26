An Indiana father who pleaded guilty to beating his 6-year-old son to death learned his fate.

Franklin Elmore Jr., 29, was sentenced to a total of 65 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to murder last month. During the court hearing on Tuesday, Elmore asked the judge for lenience after his sentence was handed down, according to local NBC affiliate WNDU. The outlet reported that Elmore told the judge, "I want to come out as a better man. Different man. That's all I can do."

The judge was not moved and told Elmore, "You literally beat your son to death."

As Law&Crime previously reported, Elmore and his wife, 27-year-old Cheyenne Elmore, were both charged with murder in connection with the death of Franklin Elmore's 6-year-old son Justin. Cheyenne Elmore was the boy's stepmother. On the night of Aug. 3, the Elmores called 911 to report that Justin was "unresponsive" after his father "attacked" him while he was in his playroom. The boy was taken to the hospital with a traumatic brain bleed and a punctured lung.

Franklin Elmore claimed that the boy "hit himself" and had behavioral issues. Medical staff told police that they did not believe the boy's injuries were self-inflicted. Justin died while he was at the hospital, and the Elmores were arrested and charged with murder on Aug. 8.

Police spoke to the Elmores' neighbors, who said they were witnesses to Justin's punishments, which included intense exercise such as jumping rope, holding weights, and running. After the sentencing, prosecutors told the press that on the day Justin was brought to the hospital, he had been forced by his father and stepmother to run for 3.5 miles, which lasted around 90 minutes. That was before Franklin Elmore beat him to death in his playroom.

Justin's birth mother, Miranda McBride, had tried to contact Indiana authorities about her son's treatment while she lived in a different state. She was reportedly told that "they could do nothing because they didn't find any bruises." A search of the Elmores' phones uncovered several photos of Justin with bruises and other injuries.

McBride told WNDU after the sentencing, "I'm satisfied with it. It's better than what I thought he would get. I wish he'd have more, death row would be great. But most likely by the time he gets out, he'll probably be dead anyways."

Franklin Elmore was sentenced to 55 years plus 10 years for aggravated crimes.

Cheyenne Elmore, who initially pleaded not guilty to murder, changed her plea to guilty on Nov. 6. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2026.