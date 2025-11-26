An Ohio man who bragged about shooting another man at a bar has pleaded guilty to assault.

Jacob Brady, 28, entered a plea of guilty on Monday to felonious assault and tampering with evidence in connection with a bar shooting that took place in June. Two firearms-related charges were dismissed as part of his plea agreement. As Law&Crime previously reported, Brady shot a 23-year-old man at Pat's Bar in Dayton, Ohio, during the early morning hours of June 22.

Police said that after Brady was taken to jail, he was overheard bragging about the incident, saying, "I'm gonna put that on a T-shirt — 'BLAM, that boy down.'"

According to court documents, the altercation started over a romantic rivalry between Brady and his victim. The victim was with a woman whom Brady was interested in, but witnesses told police that she wanted nothing to do with Brady.

Brady claimed that the other man was threatening him, which police said was not supported by witnesses who were at the bar before the shooting. Police were able to obtain surveillance video from inside the bar, which corroborated the witnesses' account of events. Brady was seen on that video firing at the victim, who took a ride-share to the hospital. He survived his injuries.

Brady is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 8.