A Georgia man is accused of going berserk on the mother of his child over $750 that he believed she stole from him, with cops saying he threatened to "crush her skull on the pavement" and "cut her heart out" in front of their 1-year-old daughter.

Hunter Mathis, 22, allegedly made "multiple threats" toward the 23-year-old woman while the two of them were at an Oakwood residence with their child on Saturday, according to an arrest report and press release obtained by Law&Crime on Tuesday.

Oakwood police said it received a call about a domestic violence incident that day just before 10 p.m., with the victim stating that she had been "assaulted by her boyfriend." She claimed she was outside cooking dinner on a grill when Mathis asked to go through her phone to see "where the $750 she stole was," according to cops.

"They argued for a while before [Mathis] went inside," the police press release says. "Shortly after that she answered a call from her family and Hunter came outside demanding to know who she was talking to."

The victim told cops that after Mathis "finished yelling at her" he ended up going to his "game room" and left her alone for a while. She began packing a bag and their daughter's bag when Mathis yelled for her and asked the woman to bring him something to "clean up his beer."

"The victim stated that when she went up stairs with a towel Hunter started yelling at her demanding to know where the $750 was at," the press release alleges. "The victim stated that Hunter had jumped up from his chair and blocked her from leaving the game room by grabbing her left sleeve and shoving her against the wall with his body weight. The victim stated that she pulled her arm away and that's when Hunter grabbed her by the neck with his right hand and started to choke her."

The woman told police "she could still breathe a little bit but it was hard," and she felt like she was starting to lose consciousness.

"Hunter made multiple threats to crush her skull on the pavement and pushed her down, causing her to hit her head on the bathroom door," the release says. "Hunter told the victim that he would cut her heart out multiple times while at the top of the stairs."

The mother told cops that Mathis threatened to kill her repeatedly in front of their daughter before police arrived. He was taken into custody on a felony charge of aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery-family violence charge.

Court records do not have any future court dates listed for him yet.