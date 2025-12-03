A woman in Texas is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a pole on the side of a major road, injuring her six children in the vehicle.

Brittany Winston, 31, faces 14 charges following the weekend crash, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office told Law&Crime. She has been charged with two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle, six counts of injury to a child, and six counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

She was detained on a $600,000 bond.

On Friday at about 1:40 p.m., Winston was driving her Ford Explorer with her six children inside, according to an incident report obtained by the San Antonio Express-News. As they allegedly rode along Binz-Engleman Road along the eastern edge of San Antonio at a "high rate of speed," the SUV drifted off the roadway and struck a pole.

Deputies responded to the area and found the "heavily damaged" SUV with several children injured inside and outside the vehicle, with their ages ranging from 2 to 12. Winston and the children were then transported to an area hospital.

According to authorities, as of Monday, an 11-year-old girl was in critical condition. Neither Winston nor the other children were listed as having life-threatening injuries and were released from the hospital. An investigation into what may have caused the crash began.

"Forensic data later confirmed the vehicle was speeding over 20 mph in a 45 mph zone, and no occupants were wearing seat belts," the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said. It was then that investigators learned Winston reportedly showed signs of being intoxicated.

Hospital staff reported that Winston's blood alcohol content was above the legal limit and she tested positive for controlled substances, according to the local paper, though it is unclear which substances.

Winston is scheduled to appear in court on the charges on Feb. 25.

According to local ABC affiliate KSAT, she was already due in court on Tuesday after driving a vehicle that crashed in November 2024. Her license was also revoked or suspended in 2013 before she got it reinstated.