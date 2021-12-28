Couple Charged with Murdering Infant Boy in Ohio

A young Ohio couple is accused of murdering the woman’s infant son. Shakayla Sams, 19, and Donte Farrier, 19, currently locked up in a Hamilton County jail, online records show. The chief investigator for the local coroner’s office identified the child as 5-month-old Casey Sams.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, officers responded to a report on Wednesday of an unresponsive baby boy in the 2300 block of Sunnyhill Drive. Firefighters took him to a hospital.

“Upon arrival, responding officers located the male infant unresponsive,” officers said. “Cincinnati Fire Department personnel responded and transported the infant to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center.”

The boy survived until on Monday, when he succeed to his injuries, officers said.

Sams and Farrier were already facing an endangering children case.

The autopsy is pending, Hamilton County Coroner’s Office Chief Investigator Justin Weber told Law&Crime on the phone. Authorities do not have a cause and manner of death, he said.

Cops did not say how Casey Sams was injured. One person claimed to hear the couple argue, though none of the neighbors said they witnessed what police described, according to WLWT.

“I’m just sad,” neighbor Denise George said. “I’m sad that that little baby had to go through that, what he going through right now. Anybody in any domestic violence situation, you need to reach out and get help. They got too many resources and stuff like this happen every day.”

The couple reportedly shared at least one child, though it was unclear how Farrier was linked to Casey. Both kids sustained injuries over months dating back to June 22, according to documents obtained by the outlet.

[Images via Cincinnati Police Department]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]