An Oklahoma couple is behind bars after their children were found outside in extremely cold temperatures while clearly not dressed for the weather, Sooner State police say.

Christina Dickenson, 22, and Phillip Welch, 21, each stand accused of one count of child neglect, according to Oklahoma County jail records.

The underlying incident occurred on Feb. 20 in Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

On the day in question, police received a welfare check request and traveled to the address provided. Officers did not have to make it inside before they saw two children out in the cold.

Both children were described as toddlers, according to police sources cited by Oklahoma City-based Fox affiliate KOKH. And both children were said to be in the street nearly all alone.

One of the toddlers was wearing pajamas, police said. The other child was allegedly wearing only a diaper and a T-shirt.

That day, the temperature in Oklahoma City ranged from a low of 27 degrees in the late morning to a high of 51 degrees by early evening, according to historical data collected by Weather Underground.

Out in the cold with the children, police also found a dog. Officers then somehow identified Dickenson and Welch as the dog's owners.

Police eventually determined the defendants were also the parents of the children, arrested them and charged them with child neglect.

The parents were arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Wednesday, jail records show.

Their bonds are currently set at $50,000 cash or bail.

As of this writing, the cases against the defendants have not been docketed in the Oklahoma County court system.

Law&Crime reached out to the Oklahoma City Police Department for additional details on this story, but no response was immediately forthcoming at the time of publication.