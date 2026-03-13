A Wisconsin woman charged with being the driver in a hit-and-run incident allegedly told police at the time that she "thought she hit something."

Janet Wolfgram, 81, was charged with hit-and-run involving injury in connection with a car crash that took place on Feb. 8. According to a criminal complaint obtained by local ABC affiliate WISN, Wolfgram was behind the wheel of her red Chevrolet Cruze when she turned left at an intersection and hit an unnamed pedestrian, sending him flying over the hood of her car. The man survived, but was injured.

Police said a witness followed Wolfgram's car to a nearby Pick 'N Save store while another witness called police as the unnamed man lay in the street, clutching his leg. He told police he was hit by a car while he "had a walk sign," and the driver never stopped.

According to the complaint, Waukesha Police Department officers arrived at the Pick 'N Save parking lot just as Wolfgram was getting out of her car. Officers approached her and asked her if she knew she had been in an accident. Police said, "She thought she hit something but wasn't sure what." When she was informed that she had hit a person, she was "quite distraught," according to reporting on the complaint by local Fox affiliate WITI.

Surveillance cameras caught the incident on video, showing Wolfgram's red Cruze driving through the intersection and striking the man, sending him flying over her hood as she continued driving. Police said the man was launched 15 to 20 feet from where he had been in the intersection. WISN reported that a gas station attendant who knew the man said he was walking with assistance.

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Wolfgram was arrested by Waukesha Police Department officers and taken to a substation. She was booked into jail and released with tickets. A criminal charge of hit-and-run involving injury was filed on Wednesday. Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 31.