Two people have been sentenced to a combined total of more than 100 years behind bars for the murder of a woman whose headless remains were found in a state park.

Casandra Nazario, 26, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the July 2020 murder of Rachel Lerato Sebetlela, Connecticut prosecutors announced Thursday. Nazario had pleaded guilty in April to murder, first-degree burglary, and evidence tampering, the announcement said.

The sentence was issued with its “execution suspended after 25 years served,” meaning that under Connecticut law, Nazario will be released on probation after 25 years, although if she violates the terms of her release she may be sent back to serve the rest of the sentence behind bars.

According to evidence introduced during the trial of Nazario’s co-defendant Miles Johnson, Sebetlela was stabbed multiple times in the torso in her home in Waterbury on July 10, 2020.

“A hiker found the victim’s headless body wrapped in blankets and garbage bags at Black Rock State Park in Watertown on September 12, 2020,” prosecutors said. “The victim’s wrists, legs and feet were bound with duct tape.”

Black Rock State Park is around 9 miles north of Waterbury.

As part of Nazario’s plea, she agreed to cooperate with the state and testify against Johnson, 24. At trial, she said that she and Johnson had spent the day preparing for the murder, including purchasing black clothing and a knife, prosecutors said.

Johnson, 24, was convicted on April 20 by a Connecticut jury of murder, first-degree burglary, evidence tampering, conspiracy to commit burglary, and conspiracy to commit evidence tampering. He was sentenced on Aug. 2 to 55 years behind bars.

Waterbury is located some 23 miles northwest of New Haven.

