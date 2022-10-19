Convicted Murderer Sentenced to Life in Prison for Shooting Estranged Wife 8 Times at Her Home and Trying to Kill the Man Who Was with Her

A Maryland resident convicted of murdering his estranged wife by shooting her eight times in her home more than two years ago was sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years on Tuesday, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

Hebron’s James Matthew Robellard, 54, was found guilty in July of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder for the death of LaGina Lynn Robellard and the wounding of Corey Glover in Somerset County. Records show the shooter was also convicted of firearms charges, leading to two 20-year sentences that will run consecutively with the life sentence.

The sentenced was issued by Judge Daniel Powell.

Glover, who was 47 at the time of the shooting, was living at the residence, Maryland State Police announced two days after the shooting.

“Shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, [Oct. 17, 2020] troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack responded to the 5700 block of Cornstack Road in Marion, Maryland for a report of three people being shot,” authorities said.

LaGina Robellard was shot eight times and was pronounced dead near the front door of her home.

“LaGina Robellard died as a result of her gunshot wounds just inside the front entrance to the residence,” the Somerset County state’s attorney said in a statement on the deadly shooting.

Glover, cops said, returned fire with a shotgun in self-defense. He was shot twice, once in the leg and once in the shoulder, but he survived.

“Investigation revealed James Robellard had traveled from his home in Hebron that evening, shot his estranged wife eight times, reloaded a separate magazine in his gun and shot multiple times at Corey Glover, striking him twice,” the statement continued.

James Robellard was also wounded.

The Salisbury Daily Times reported that the defendant was hit by Glover’s shotgun fire in the abdomen. The report said defendant Robellard was found at the scene on a couch holding a pillow over his wound while the murder weapon, a pistol, was nearby.

LaGina Robellard, a mother, grandmother and aunt, was laid to rest one week after she was murdered.

The victim’s obituary said she was an “avid animal lover” who “enjoyed crafting, sewing, and shopping at thrift stores and yard sales.”

“She attended Crisfield High School and obtained her Dental Assistant Certificate from Wor-Wic Community College,” the obit said. “She enjoyed participating in pageants and currently held the title of Ms. Elite Renaissance for the Mrs. Delmarva Pageant Organization. She was a member of the Eastern Shore Jeep Club and the Ocean City Jeep Club.”

[Image via Somerset County mugshot]

