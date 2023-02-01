A 29-year-old Florida man serving in the U.S. Coast Guard was arrested last week for allegedly biting his pre-teen stepdaughter and her two friends during a sleepover while his wife was away.

Petty Officer Third Class Craig Alan Hucker, an electronics technician aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Thetis, was taken into custody on Jan. 23 and charged with three counts of felony child abuse and three counts of misdemeanor battery, according to court records reviewed by Law&Crime.

The investigation into Hucker’s behavior began after the mother of one of the girls who attended the sleepover reported the incident to the Key West Police Department, per a sworn affidavit of probable cause. A Key West police detective and an agent with the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) then interviewed Hucker’s stepdaughter and the two friends. The names of all of the alleged victims are redacted from the affidavit due to their ages.

Hucker’s stepdaughter told investigators that on the evening of Jan 21., her two friends were spending the night and they were all “play wrestling” with each other, which involved “play hitting” and “play biting,” police wrote.

“[The victim] stated that Craig joined in on the wrestling match and bit [redacted] and [redacted], and pointed to the back of her right thigh, just below her buttock,” the affidavit states.

All three of the girls had at least one visible bite mark, police wrote. One of the children also claimed that Hucker licked her leg.

Hucker also allegedly made multiple “weird” sexual comments to the girls.

The children told investigators that Hucker commented on the bathing suit one of the girls wore before they went in the pool, saying that “bad things can happen to girls when they wear such revealing clothing,” the affidavit states.

The victims further claimed that Hucker insisted on speaking with them about “pet play” and “furry’s” [sic], claiming he was “sexualizing them.”

“[Redacted] stated that [Hucker] was talking about ‘butt plugs’ and that’s how they keep the tails where they are,” the document states. “[Redacted] stated that [Hucker] told them that ‘furrys’ [sic] are when people stick tales [sic] in their butts.”

The girls said they tried to change the subject to speak about their “favorite ice cream,” but claimed that Hucker “just kept talking” about furries.

After the alleged biting incident, the girls told police they left the house. One of the children asked Hucker’s stepdaughter about “the most pervy thing” Hucker had ever done to her. She then told her friends that Hucker had “touched her inappropriately” when she was younger. The trio then went to the home of one of the other girls and told her mother what had happened.

The victim recounted her claims about being touched inappropriately when she spoke with investigators.

“[Redacted] stated it had not happened recently, but mainly when she was younger, [Hucker] would touch her in ‘places,'” the affidavit states. [The investigator] asked [the victim] where [Hucker] would touch her and she motioned to her chest with her let hand. [The victim] stated, ‘like here and here,’ and pointed to her chest and vaginal region.”

When interviewed by investigators, Hucker denied participating in wrestling with the girls, biting any of the girls, or discussing butt plugs with them. However, when asked why all three girls would have had the same allegations against him, Hucker “did not have an answer.”

In a statement to Law&Crime, a Coast Guard spokesperson said that they are “fully cooperating with the appropriate authorities in support of the investigation.”

Hucker is currently scheduled to appear for his arraignment on Feb. 7.

Read the affidavit below.

(image via Key West Police)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]m