California Man Went on Racist Rant at Asian Family’s Door After Allegedly Attacking His Father

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A man in San Jose, California was seen on video knocking at the door of an Asian family and ranting, according to a KGO report. The residents, a couple, said he made racist statements.

“He punched our door for at least a hundred times,” said Ying Huang, joined by Huang Zhu. “After that he was ringing the bells for another hundred times or something.”

The man told them to go back to China, said they brought over COVID-19, told them this is America, and made reference to “Communist” China.

The incident frightened Huang’s twin 6-year-olds. One of the kids even expressed guilt.

“He asked me, ‘Mommy, did I do this because I watch too much iPad and he’s here to punish me?'” Ying said. “I didn’t know what to say. I said, ‘You did nothing wrong. We did absolutely nothing wrong.'”

San Jose police told Law&Crime that the suspect had assaulted his own father on March 25. Before police arrived, he made racist statements at his neighbor’s doorstep, officers said.

“This is being investigated as a hate incident, as there was no crime associated with the racist comments,” police said. “The neighbor is Asian American.”

The man, who police did not name, was arrested for elder abuse. He was placed on a 72-hour mental health hold at a local hospital.

The man yelled racist comments like “you brought COVID-19.” In one clip the man says, “I said it’s your neighbor, open the door! You… Communist China!” https://t.co/gbE5JoGwLo — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 5, 2021

The couple, who emigrated to the United States from China, said they are filing for a restraining order.

[Screengrab via KGO]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]