California Man Charged with Murder in 2020 Disappearance of Pregnant Girlfriend

A 28-year-old convicted felon in California has been arrested and charged with killing a pregnant 27-year-old woman who went missing in 2020.

Angel Martine McIntire was taken into custody on Friday one count of murder and one count of murder with malice in the death of Diana Perez Gonzalez and her unborn child, authorities announced.

McIntire is also facing two special circumstances allegations for allegedly taking more than one life in the commission of a single crime. Gonzalez, of San Jacinto, was 8 weeks pregnant at the time she went missing and authorities have still not been able to locate her body.

According to a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the San Jacinto station at approximately 5:32 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2020 responded to an emergency call regarding a possible missing person at a residence located in the 3000 block of Crooked Branch Way. Upon arriving at the address, deputies were informed that Gonzalez was believed to be missing and the case was turned over to the San Jacinto Station’s Investigations Bureau.

As the investigation unfolded, detectives began to suspect foul play and the Central Homicide Unit took control of the case. After a nearly two-year investigation, authorities on Oct. 7 took McIntire into custody at a residence located in the 500 block of Palm Avenue in Beaumont. He was subsequently booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.

McIntire appeared before Superior Court Judge Elaine Kiefer on Tuesday for his arraignment. He entered a plea of not guilty and was ordered to held without bond. He was previously being held in lieu of $1 million bond.

It is unclear what led investigators to believe Gonzalez is dead, but local newspaper Redlands Daily Facts provided additional insight into the relationship between her and McIntire. According to the report, McIntire and Gonzalez were dating prior to her disappearance.

In January 2021 McIntire reportedly pleaded guilty to one count of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant for hitting Gonzalez during an argument at McIntire’s mother’s house.

“As Gonzalez tried to rise from the couch, McIntire repeatedly pushed her back down,” investigators reportedly wrote in court documents. “She tried to walk to the front door, but McIntire grabbed her by the arm, leaving a bruise. At one point, when McIntire pushed her, Gonzalez tried to slap him but missed. Gonzalez responded by slapping her in the face, knocking her down.”

A judge reportedly ordered McIntire to complete a mandatory “domestic violence batterer’s program.” However, McIntire reportedly failed to appear for the first four classes in early 2021. When he appeared for the fifth class, he reportedly “challenged a staff member to a fight” and was kicked out of the program.

A counselor reportedly rated him a six out of 10 as to how likely he was to reoffend (10 being the most likely) in November 2021 and he took the course again. The second time McIntire completed the course, in August 2022, he was rated a one out of 10 and reportedly received a glowing review.

“He is taking responsibility for his offense and appears to have gained insight into his issues of anger, control, domestic violence and safe conflict-resolution skills,” Monica Valerio, a facilitator at The Center for Life Skills Coaching, reportedly wrote in McIntire’s court filing.

