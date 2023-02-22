A 28-year-old sex worker at a legal brothel in Nevada was arrested this week after an alleged shooting and hours-long standoff.

Savannah Henderson, who also goes by Tiara Tae, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning and charged with four felony counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count each of felony possession of a controlled substance, discharging a gun where others may be endangered, and obstructing or resisting a peace officer, authorities announced.

According to a news release from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, police received a 911 call from the Moonlight Bunny Ranch at 9:37 p.m. on Monday about a dispute between two co-workers at the establishment. The caller reported hearing possible gunshots during the call, officials said.

Officials said that deputies heard several gunshots when they arrived and evacuated the building. An employee fired a gun inside the building, retreated into a room, and a standoff ensued.

Crisis negotiators and state and local law enforcement agencies were called.

Henderson surrendered after three hours and was taken into custody. She was booked into the Lyon County Jail and released after posting of $86,140 bond.

No one was injured in the incident.

Authorities urged anyone with additional information about the incident to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-577-5206 or email [email protected]. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

On Wednesday, Henderson responded to the allegations on Twitter. She claimed she was falsely accused, had retained an attorney, and that the charges against her had been “dropped.”

However, shortly after sending the initial tweet, Henderson wrote that she had been released after paying her $86,000 bond and that the illegal substance she was charged with possessing was marijuana, adding, “I look forward to court.”

The Moonlight Bunny Ranch, which garnered national attention after being featured on several HBO series and documentaries, is located on Moonlight Road in Carson City, Nevada, about 30 miles south of Reno.

