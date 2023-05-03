Brother of NFL star Patrick Mahomes charged after restaurant owner said he forcibly kissed her

Jackson Wayne Mahomes, the 22-year-old brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested on Wednesday after a restaurant owner said he forcibly kissed her, and a waiter claimed the defendant pushed him.

Records show he is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery, and a count of battery. Bond was set at $100,000. He remains at the jail in Johnson County, Kansas. A first appearance hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.

Footage previously showed Jackson Mahomes grabbing a woman by the throat and kissing her.

Aspen Vaughn, the owner of the Aspen Restaurant & Lounge, reportedly said that’s her, that Mahomes acted without consent, and that she told him this at the time.

The 22-year-old was also accused of pushing a waiter. The claim is that this restaurant employee smelled weed from a private room that Mahomes and friends were using, and tried to get them to stop, but the group pushed him out.

Vaughn reportedly said she and her husband kicked Mahomes and the group out after the forced kiss. Cops were called.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” attorney Brandan Davies said at the time, according to TMZ in a March 4 report. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” Mahomes’ representation said in March, according to KCTV. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

Davies did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]