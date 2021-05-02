 Felix Verdejo Arrested in Death of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz
Boxer Allegedly Punched Pregnant Lover, Injected Her Using Syringe, and Dumped Her Body Off Bridge

Alberto LuperonMay 2nd, 2021, 9:30 pm

A boxer was arrested Sunday in Puerto Rico for allegedly killing his pregnant lover. Félix Verdejo, 27, was taken into custody by authorities in the death of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz, 27. This happened after the victim’s mother claimed the defendant had threatened Keishla about not having a baby.

Authorities say Rodriguez Ortiz was indeed pregnant.

Verdejo allegedly called a person on Tuesday to help end his girlfriend’s pregnancy, and he met the victim on Thursday.

The attack began after Keishla entered her vehicle. Verdejo, who competed in the 2012 Olympic games for boxing and has a 27-2 professional record, punched her and injected her with a drug, prosecutors said. He and another person restrained Rodriguez Ortiz’s arms and feet using a wire. They tied her to a block, and dumped her off a bridge between the capital of San Juan and the city of Carolina.

The defendant allegedly fired a gun at the victim.

Verdejo had not been cooperating in the missing person’s investigation, police said. The body washed up in San Juan.

