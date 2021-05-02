Boxer Allegedly Punched Pregnant Lover, Injected Her Using Syringe, and Dumped Her Body Off Bridge

BREAKING: Video de @TelenoticiasPR que muestra el momento en que el boxeador Félix Verdejo se entregó esta noche a las autoridades federales, en el caso del asesinato de Keishla Marlen Rodríguez Ortiz. #PuertoRico pic.twitter.com/DmHulNgRJ2 — Robby Cortés🇵🇷 (@RobbyCortes) May 3, 2021

A boxer was arrested Sunday in Puerto Rico for allegedly killing his pregnant lover. Félix Verdejo, 27, was taken into custody by authorities in the death of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz, 27. This happened after the victim’s mother claimed the defendant had threatened Keishla about not having a baby.

Authorities say Rodriguez Ortiz was indeed pregnant.

BREAKING: Puerto Rican Felix Verdejo is now charged in the death of his girlfriend Keishla Rodriguez Ortiz.

He’s charged with:

•Kidnapping resulting in death

•Carjacking resulting in death

•Intentionally killing unborn child

•He is eligible for the death penalty if convicted pic.twitter.com/45t2yEDQ7b — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 3, 2021

Verdejo allegedly called a person on Tuesday to help end his girlfriend’s pregnancy, and he met the victim on Thursday.

Prosecutors alleged at once in his car Verdejo punched the victim in the face injected with a syringe filled with substances from a drug. Verdejo’s & the witness than restrained the victims arms and feet with a wire. — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 3, 2021

The attack began after Keishla entered her vehicle. Verdejo, who competed in the 2012 Olympic games for boxing and has a 27-2 professional record, punched her and injected her with a drug, prosecutors said. He and another person restrained Rodriguez Ortiz’s arms and feet using a wire. They tied her to a block, and dumped her off a bridge between the capital of San Juan and the city of Carolina.

Verdejo & the witness allegedly then drove onto the bridge where the victim was removed from the vehicle and tossed off the side of the bridge into the water. Verdejo allegedly shot at the victim with a pistol from the bridge. The victims car was then abandoned. — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 3, 2021

The defendant allegedly fired a gun at the victim.

Verdejo had not been cooperating in the missing person’s investigation, police said. The body washed up in San Juan.

[Image of Verdejo in 2015 via Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]