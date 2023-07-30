Bodycam: Suspected bank burglar drops from drive-thru ceiling into recycle bin

A man in Ohio was arrested after Huron police caught him on body camera dropping from a bank’s drive-thru ceiling into a recycling bin.

Just after 2:00 a.m., dispatch received a call about an alarm going off at the VacationLand Federal Credit Union. Once officers arrived to the scene, they searched the outside of the bank looking for anything — or anyone — suspicious, they said.

Body camera footage released by the Huron Police Department shows officers investigating high and low — until they reportedly heard strange noises coming from the bank’s drive-thru area.

The noises — which can be heard on the body camera footage — sound like someone in heavy shoes or heels walking inside a commercial vent.

One of the responding officers said he noticed a recycling bin strategically placed below a ceiling-access point of the drive-thru, so he camped out beside it. Seconds later, the flap from the access-point can be seen swinging open, the body camera shows.

The officer waits about a minute, then a backpack drops from the access-point, followed by two legs — then a full-grown man — into the recycling bin.

“On the ground, mother f**cker,” the officer is heard shouting at the suspect, later identified as Tristan Heidl, 27. Heidl can be heard saying, “Oh, f**k,” then is seen bowing his head down in defeat after getting caught.

Officers had to pull Heidl out of the recycling bin onto the ground.

“Who’s here with you?,” an officer is heard asking.

“It’s just me,” Heidl says.

“In my 35-plus years in law enforcement, this is the first time I ever saw a suspect fall into a garbage can,” Huron Police Chief Terry Graham told WJW Fox8. “He did get inside the bank and attempt to open numerous areas in the bank that contain money. He didn’t get a dime.”

Heidl was arrested and booked for breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools, and safecracking, jail records show. Huron police said Heidl’s backpack was full of construction tools.

A judge issued Heidl a $50,000 bond.

