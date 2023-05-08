A Kentucky man was arrested late last week for allegedly climbing up a fire escape and trying to shoot at people, police claim.

Micah Joseph Jacobs, 22, appears in a striking mugshot with several streaks of red running down his face, following his arrest on May 4.

The defendant currently stands accused of one count each of terroristic threatening, criminal trespassing, and menacing, according to Kenton County Jail records reviewed by Law&Crime.

Jail records show that Jacobs was able to post a $1,000 bond on the day of his arrest. He is currently subject to electronic monitoring.

The incident is said to have occurred during the early morning hours on the day in question when, at around 4:30 a.m., Jacobs climbed a fire escape on Greenup Street in Covington and pointed a gun at a man and woman inside of an apartment, the Covington Police Department claims, according to Newport, Kentucky-based Fox affiliate WXIX.

Covington is located across the Ohio River from Cincinnati – where the Ohio and Licking rivers meet – and is a suburb of the Ohio city.

Police say that Jacobs threatened to shoot the man and break into the apartment, the TV station reported.

Officers allegedly asked the defendant to get down from the fire escape and then drew their weapons after he refused to comply. Eventually, the defendant was arrested, police said.

No motive for the alleged threat was immediately clear.

Law enforcement is currently keeping mum about the specific details of Jacobs’ arrest – except to note that the streaks of crimson on his face were allegedly self-inflicted, WXIX reports.

The TV station, in a broadcast, separately reported that the red streaks on the defendants’ face were unknown – but later appear to have confirmed that they were, in fact, Jacobs’ own blood.

Law&Crime repeatedly reached out to the CPD for additional details and comments on this story but no responsive information was forthcoming from the department as of the time of publication.

Jacobs’ next court date is currently slated for May 30.

Bluegrass State court records show that the next court appearance is a pretrial conference and no other public information is available on the docket for the case as of this writing.

