A Georgia woman was allegedly caught on video digging her foot into the back of a 5-year-old at an autism therapy center while he was on the floor, with cops saying she held the little boy down by stepping on him.

Circle City ABA employee Aaniyah Brown is charged with first-degree cruelty to children in connection with the April 28 incident, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

An arrest warrant obtained by local CBS affiliate WRDW described how Brown was caught on the autism therapy center's security video system stepping on the young victim and pushing her foot into his face and back while he was attempting to get up off the floor.

A complainant allegedly came forward and notified local authorities about the incident, who were dispatched to the ABA center that Tuesday and shown the footage.

Police say Brown claimed she was using her foot to keep the child away from her and from harming her, WRDW and WAGT report. Brown was arrested and booked into the Richmond County jail.

"Our Augusta Autism therapy team encourages your child to play and learn while we assist them in making progress," the Circle City ABA website says. "Services include direct and group ABA therapy located in playrooms, gross motor rooms, individual therapy rooms, and inviting workspaces equipped with clean toys, swings, and more."

The website says Circle City ABA "employs experienced therapists who foster close connections with the children they serve, allowing them to help the kids reach their goals." Brown's job status with the Augusta center was unclear Monday. Center officials did not respond to Law&Crime's requests for comment.

"With our professional staff, top-tier equipment, and modern facilities, we can help improve your child's communication, daily living, and social skills, truly benefiting their lives," the website adds. "Each child attending our Augusta autism therapy center full time will have a morning and afternoon therapist. If a therapist is absent, another team member familiar with the child will step in."

Brown was released on a $22,000 bond and is awaiting her next court date.