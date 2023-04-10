Three arrests have been made more than a month after a Michigan woman was mysteriously found dead and wrapped in a tarp in what was a juvenile detention center.

Michigan State Police said last week that three suspects face charges in the murder of 23-year-old Kayla Belinda Sedoskey, a mother of one who was ruled the victim of an early March homicide. Sedoskey was killed on March 2 at the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township, where she was found wrapped in a tarp under a door, WTOL reported. She was allegedly shot twice in the head and one time in the back.

Jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show that the two named suspects so far — 20-year-old Brin David Westley Smith, Sedoskey’s ex-boyfriend, and 23- year-old Sierra Nicole Bemis — have been in Monroe County Sheriff’s Office custody since last week after the execution felony warrants in the open murder and conspiracy case; Smith was arrested on April 7 and Bemis was arrested on April 6. As of Monday, authorities had not yet identified a third suspect, a female reportedly arrested in Ohio on April 7. Investigators reportedly anticipate naming that individual after she is extradited to Michigan and arraigned.

Records say Smith’s bond was set at $1,000,000 and Bemis’ was set at $500,000.

Fox 2 reported that each suspect knew Sedoskey, and the victim’s biological mother Barbie Watson claimed an ex-boyfriend had been harassing her before the killing and made comments about her being dead to him.

An obituary said that Kayla was “very proud of her Native American heritage” and “enjoyed camping and being out in nature.”

“Kayla was a fan of the anime artform. Of her many passions in life, Kayla was dedicated to caring for the people around her,” the obit said. “She will truly be missed by her friends and family.”

The obit also identified Paullette Pashenee as Kayla’s mother. Pashenee reportedly adopted Sedoskey when she was a young girl.

“We are beyond distraught,” Pashenee has said, according to WXYZ. “Kayla was a good girl and we love her.”

When news first arose that Sedoskey was wrapped in a tarp, Tim Booth told Fox 2 that he and his wife had taken in Kayla from time to time so she “had a roof over her head.” He said he started to get worried around Valentine’s Day after the victim stopped showing up at church and her social media presence went dark.

Booth said he was scared that a killer or killers could be on the loose in their community.

