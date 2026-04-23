A Missouri woman has been charged with first-degree murder after she allegedly killed a Steak 'n' Shake employee following an argument over her order.

Jada Bell, 20, was arrested by the St. Louis County Police Department on Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Chauncia Meekins. According to a press release from the police, Meekins was working the drive-thru window at a Steak 'n' Shake restaurant in Spanish Lake, Missouri, on the night of April 8. Bell placed an order, but soon engaged in a "dispute" with restaurant staff about what she received.

Meekins' family told local CBS affiliate KMOV that the argument was about onion rings.

Police said Bell threw a drink at Meekins, who responded by throwing a drink back at Bell. Bell then allegedly produced a handgun and "fired several rounds" at Meekins, hitting both Meekins and another unnamed Steak 'n' Shake employee. The second victim was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to his hand.

According to St. Louis County Police, the entire incident was captured on surveillance video. Bell was seen driving a white SUV in the video, and police said her phone was tracked to the Steak 'n' Shake location during the time of the fatal shooting.

Bell was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. She is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on $1 million cash-only bond. Her next court date is scheduled for April 28.

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Meekins' family found out about the arrest from KMOV on Monday while attending a vigil for Meekins at the Steak 'n' Shake where she was killed. Her cousin, Anthony Willhite, told KMOV that the family supported pursuing the death penalty for Bell, "but not for revenge. To set an example, because we need to stop this type of senseless violence out here."

A GoFundMe page was started to raise money for Meekins' funeral expenses.