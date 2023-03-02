After deputies found an elderly Alabama woman dead in her bedroom on Tuesday in a suspected homicide, her son drove by in a car that looked just like hers, authorities allege.

While investigators were at the Grant-area property, Brian Odell Jeffries, 45, was allegedly spotted driving by the murder scene in a vehicle “matching” the one owned by 78-year-old Eddra Jeffries Jones, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that Grant Police also assisted in responding to the scene, where initially a welfare check had been requested.

“On February 28, 2023, Deputies and Grant Police responded to a call on Kennamer Cove Drive in Grant in reference to the well being of an elderly person. Based on the information we had received, officers made entry into the residence. They discovered the body of an elderly female deceased in the bedroom,” the sheriff’s office said.

Although they did not explain how the determination was made, investigators concluded that Jones was the victim of a homicide.

Bizarrely, the man now suspected of committing that homicide allegedly showed up at the residence while the investigation was underway and then led authorities on a brief chase.

“While on scene, Deputy Ridgeway observed the suspect drive by in a vehicle matching one owned by the victim. Chief Chris Bearden with Grant attempted to stop the vehicle while Deputy Ridgeway maintained the crime scene. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended on Butler Mill Rd at the county line when the suspect pulled over,” the sheriff’s office added. “He was taken into custody without incident by officers and deputies.”

Jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show that Jeffries was booked in Marshall County after 7 p.m. on Feb. 28. He remains held without bond on the murder charge. While the crime scene is said to be in Grant, jail records show that the suspect’s address is in Woodville, a town over from Grant.

Woodville and Grant are located in the northern part of the Yellowhammer State, around an hour’s drive west of the Alabama-Georgia border. Tennessee is a similar drive away north of Woodville.

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, not to be confused with the famed NFL quarterback and analyst with a similarly spelled last name, released a statement thanking all of the law enforcement agencies involved in the homicide investigation.

“It is important that agencies can work together to bring this individual to justice,” Sims said. “Our prayers and thoughts go out to the family during this difficult time.”

A 2015 list of indictments in Morgan County, Alabama named Brian Odell Jeffries, then 37 and living in Huntsville, in a drug and traffic offenses case. While it’s not immediately clear how that case ended up, it is clear that Jeffries has much larger concerns ahead.

