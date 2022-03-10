Accused Sarah Lawrence College Cult Leader’s Racketeering Trial Is a Tale of ‘Sex, Money, and Power,’ Prosecutor Says

Accused Sarah Lawrence College cult leader Lawrence Ray’s racketeering trial is a tale of “sex, money, and power,” a federal prosecutor told a jury on Thursday, kicking off opening statements with a scene from midtown Manhattan.

“On Oct. 16, 2018, Lawrence Ray went to a midtown motel,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Keenan said in the first line of the long-awaited trial. “He was with his trusted lieutenant Isabella Pollok.”

Isabella Pollok, a former Sarah Lawrence student previously considered Ray’s victim, will stand trial separately in the summer.

On that date, Ray had been “angry” because he felt that a woman he had forced into prostitution was “slipping from his control,” and he wanted her to continue to “sell her body for profit,” according to the prosecutor.

“He took a plastic bag and he placed it over her head,” Keenan said, adding that he watched as she “suffocated.”

According to the government, Ray’s “long night of torture” was intended to send the woman a clear message—that she should “behave” and “keep making money.” Ray’s charges allege that this amounted to “millions.”

Through a whirlwind, 30-minute narration, Keenan spoke about the extreme threats that Ray allegedly used to keep the students in line, with a belt, a hammer, and pliers.

“He threatened to dismember a victim,” Keenan said. “He threatened to shatter a victim’s skull while beating him with a hammer.”

Ray’s indictment claims that he preyed upon vulnerable Sarah Lawrence students through a regimen of “indoctrination and criminal exploitation” that manifested in sexual abuse, false labor and financial extortion. He faces 17 separate charges, including sex trafficking, forced labor and money laundering.

Keenan said that Ray exerted control over the students with dayslong interrogation sessions that he recorded, getting them to falsely confess to crimes and compensate him. Ray used these as “leverage” to keep them from coming forward and exposing his crimes, she said.

“Through the Looking Glass”

Ray’s defense attorney Allegra Glashausser used a Lewis Carroll metaphor to persuade the jury that the serious allegations amounted to an elaborate game of make-believe.

“You’re going to need to go through the looking glass,” Glashausser said.

Borrowing an image from “Alice in Wonderland,” Glashausser urged jurors to go through a mirror into another world.

“This was not a criminal enterprise,” Glashausser, from the Federal Defenders of New York, insisted. “This was a group of storytellers.”

Those who know Ray note that he had elaborate stories to tell.

In the 1990s, Ray mingled with the wealthy and the powerful before an unrelated securities fraud prosecution brought him low. Ex-New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik recounted in an interview with Law&Crime that he picked Ray up at an airport, where former Russian president Mikhail Gorbachev and his interpreter tagged along. Kerik also told Law&Crime that Ray brought him along to fundraisers for ex-New York Gov. Mario Cuomo and ex-U.S. Sen. Robert Torricelli (D-N.J.), before criminal prosecutions brought down both men and shattered their friendship. Kerik would not intercede in Ray’s prosecution, and Ray turned informant in Kerik’s.

In a phone interview before trial, Kerik said he subsequently learned that Ray was a “conman” and a “master manipulator.”

As Glashausser noted, Ray was a key witness against Kerik, ending the ex-NYPD chief’s then-nomination under George W. Bush for the Department of Homeland Security and rendering him a federal convict (former President Donald Trump went on to pardon Kerik in February 2020).

“Larry did know Bernie Kerik,” Glashausser said. “He was the best man at Kerik’s wedding.”

“Full of Mystery, Intrigue and Excitement”

Ray believed that Kerik’s revenge would be brutal, and Glashausser said her client told the students Kerik would poison his family.

“Larry’s stories were full of mystery, intrigue and excitement,” the defense attorney said.

Those stories, Glashausser said, electrified the students at Sarah Lawrence College, where Ray crashed in his daughter and her friends’ communal home at Slonim Woods 9.

Ray’s indictment on his current charges follows the groundbreaking New York Magazine exposé “Larry Ray and the Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence” in 2019. His daughter Talia Ray was the Sarah Lawrence student who reportedly introduced her father to his alleged victims, two of whom have been identified in court documents as Felicia Rosario and Claudia Drury.

In February 2020, federal prosecutors charged Ray on nine counts. His criminal exposure ballooned with two superseding indictments, alleging that Ray subjected students to sexual and psychological manipulation, physically abused them through violence and deprivation, and extracted false confessions to extort them for money. Ray allegedly pressured one woman to “engage in frequent prostitution and collecting nearly all the proceeds of that prostitution, amounting to millions of dollars in profits for the enterprise,” according to the superseding indictment.

Prosecutors claim that Ray laundered his ill-gotten gains though various bank accounts and his online domain business.

An FBI agent authenticated government exhibits as witness testimony began late on Thursday morning.

[Image via Stephanie Keith/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]