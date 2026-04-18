Law enforcement in Texas is on the lookout for a man who authorities say killed a 23-year-old woman who was pregnant with his baby.

Kevin Faux, 24, is wanted in relation to the homicide and currently charged with capital murder, according to a press release issued by the Houston Police Department earlier this week.

The underlying incident occurred on April 8, when Ashanti Allen went missing. The woman was reportedly last seen alive leaving the 8700 block of Main Street in the South Main neighborhood of Houston.

On April 16, late in the morning, Allen's body was found along Willow Waterhole Bayou near Chimney Rock Park – roughly six miles southwest of her home on Main Street. Details were scarce about the circumstances, but the woman's family confirmed that she and her unborn child were dead, according to Houston-based CBS affiliate KHOU.

The victim was eight months pregnant when she was killed.

"Hearing this bad news of my daughter, I cried but my body is now just numb. I don't know what to think anymore. How can you let people do what they do and walk free amongst us," the woman's father told the TV station. "Being pregnant at eight months with my first grandson, I can't even tell you how I feel. My body is numb. I don't think I can process the fact that my daughter is gone."

The last time Allen's family saw her alive, she was in her mother's vehicle, which law enforcement has since recovered.

The day after she went missing, her mother received a text message from the victim's phone containing an out-of-character message, the family told KHOU. In the message, Allen seemed to be saying she was leaving and not coming back. The family knew that message spelled trouble because all of the woman's belongings – including a collection of items for her baby – were left behind in her apartment.

The defendant was initially charged with murder. The charge was later upgraded to capital murder, according to authorities.

As of this writing, Faux is still the subject of a manhunt.

And, he reportedly has a history of domestic violence against Allen.

In September 2025, Faux was charged with assault-continuous family violence over two incidents, according to court records obtained by Houston-based Fox affiliate KRIV. In February, the defendant took a plea deal on a misdemeanor count of assault of a family member.

Faux was sentenced to 280 days in county jail, but he was given credit for 143 days served and later somehow obtained early release.

Police say Allen was experiencing a high-risk pregnancy at the time of her disappearance. The woman's cause of death is still unknown.

"I was about to go buy a car seat and stroller," Allen's father added. "Normal girl, pretty girl, working and trying to live life."

Lone Star State officials are asking for anyone with information about Faux's whereabouts to contact Houston Police Department Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.