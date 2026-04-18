A mother and father abused their toddler until he died, refused to get him medical help, and then lied that one of the boy's siblings killed him, Pennsylvania authorities say.

Cynthia Robinson, 34, "beat her 2-year-old son to death," the Delaware County District Attorney's Office alleged in its announcement of charges. She faces charges including first-degree murder, third-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder in the third degree, four counts of endangering the welfare of children, and three counts of aggravated assault.

Frank Walton Sr., 58, "prevented medical intervention to hide the abuse, ensuring" the child's death, the DA's office contends. He stands charged with third-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder in the third degree, involuntary manslaughter, and four counts of endangering the welfare of children.

The case stretches back to Nov. 5, 2025, on the 900 block of Butler Street in Chester. At about 11 p.m., officers with the Chester Police Department arrived at the home after being told about a "small child unresponsive and in cardiac arrest with possible head trauma."

The boy was brought to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to his head and torso, according to court documents reviewed by Philadelphia CBS affiliate KYW.

The suspects' three other children were home at the time of the boy's death, authorities said. Officers began investigating.

"Initially Ms. Robinson blamed the death on one of her other children," the Delaware County District Attorney's Office said. However, investigators said they learned that "the scenarios" she described, "specifically her other children being responsible for the child's death, were factually impossible."

As detectives dug deeper into the family's circumstances, they "became aware" that Robinson "had a history of abusing her children." She was reportedly "on supervision" for endangering the welfare of a child due to "prior instances of drug use in the presence of children."

Authorities say that on the day before the child died, he was bleeding, and Robinson could be overheard shouting, "F— this little b— I'm going to hit him now, I'm tired of this little b— a— kid." She then allegedly dropped him from her waist.

"The allegations in this case are both heartbreaking and deeply troubling," Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse said. "A child lost their life at the hands of those who had a fundamental responsibility to love, protect, and care for them. As a father, a coach and a citizen of Delaware County, I'm heartbroken."

Robinson is in police custody and is set to be arraigned on Monday. Walton is also in police custody; during his arraignment, he was denied bail, and he has a preliminary hearing set for April 28.