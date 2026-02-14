A Kansas woman will be spending several years behind bars for shooting and killing her boyfriend on his birthday.

In December 2025, Amunique Schare Cavitt, 21, was convicted by a jury of her peers on one count of murder in the second degree over the death of 33-year-old Norman Eugene "Tray" Carter III.

On Friday, the defendant was sentenced to 13 years and nine months in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.

The underlying incident occurred on April 23, 2024, outside of a residence on North Minnesota Avenue in Wichita.

On the day in question, law enforcement arrived around 12:15 p.m. in response to reports of a shooting and found Carter suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to Wichita-based ABC affiliate KAKE. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier that morning, Cavitt and Carter were driving together when they began arguing, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Wichita-based NBC and Telemundo affiliate KSN-TV.

The woman, for her part, said her boyfriend slapped her, hit her several times on the head and tried to strangle her. Police noted the presence of some scratches on Cavitt's neck, but no other visible injuries, according to the affidavit.

At the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and 13th Street, Carter got out of the Jeep. One witness said it appeared Cavitt tried to run him over after he left the SUV. Then, the woman also got out of the Jeep and unleashed a torrent of gunfire at the man.

The shooting continued even after Carter was on the ground, according to the charging document obtained by The Wichita Eagle. Police would find seven shell casings in the grass near the man's body.

Carter's obituary remembers him fondly:

Tray was very talented, creative, passionate, and smart. He achieved everything he set his mind to and motivated others to do the same…Most of all, he was a loving father to his daughter Nakori. Tray loved his daughter more than anything. She was the light in his eyes and the joy in his heart. There are no words that can describe just how much Tray loved his daughter. She was his most precious gift in this world and he will forever be her Angel.

The defendant was arrested later that same afternoon and charged with one count of first-degree murder. She was detained in the Sedgwick County Jail on $1 million bond where she remained through the entirety of her trial.

The jury was given the option of convicting Cavitt on the more serious murder charge, but opted for second-degree murder instead.