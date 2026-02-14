A man in North Carolina is accused of killing his mother following an argument in front of law enforcement, with new details revealing how he allegedly committed matricide.

Alexander James Glenn Jr., 38, stands charged with first-degree murder in the death of 64-year-old Stephanie McCoy.

The case stretches back to last Spring.

On the morning of May 15, 2025, Durham County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to McCoy's home on Red Mill Road outside of Durham.

The law enforcement officers arrived to find McCoy arguing with her son, Glenn, with the mother telling them he would not let her leave her home or give her her cellphone or the car keys of a vehicle belonging to McCoy's boyfriend, according to area NBC affiliate WRAL.

Deputies reportedly told the son he should not take the keys nor drive the vehicle as his driver's license was expired. But, the sheriff's office claims, "he left the home while deputies were present."

Later that day, the law enforcement agency was "again called to the residence." When deputies arrived, they found McCoy "unresponsive due to an apparent homicide," according to the affidavit.

The victim reportedly had a deep puncture wound in her neck. Additionally, the vehicle in the driveway was missing.

"Evidence gathered points to Mr. Glenn as the primary suspect in this death investigation," the sheriff's office said as part of its announcement released days after the incident. The defedant was later arrested.

An autopsy was released this week identifying McCoy's cause of death, the local outlet reported. In addition to the wound to her neck, she was also choked and suffered injuries to her face and head, authorities said.

Prior to the May 2025 incident, Glenn had "a history of violent behavior," having been convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill "and other equal or greater charges," the sheriff's office said.

The defendant is due in court for a status hearing on April 16.