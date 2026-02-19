A 78-year-old California man is accused of "harassing and stalking" a mother and her 5-year-old child, along with other women, as they rode a local bus from stop to stop.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department says Raymond Macias, a registered sex offender from Hesperia, was following females "from various bus stops throughout the High Desert to the transportation center in Victorville," including the mom and her child, while driving a red 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.

"At times, Macias was accused of attempting to persuade victims to enter his vehicle," the sheriff's department reports.

Macias was allegedly following the mother and her child as they rode on "local buses" in the San Bernardino area. Police are asking any other people who saw him "stalking or harassing" female riders to come forward.

"Investigators are releasing photographs of Macias and his vehicle in an effort to identify any additional victims or witnesses," the sheriff's department says.

The Transit Operations Division's Victor Valley Transit Detail arrested Macias on Monday for the alleged incidents. The woman he was stalking is 29, according to police.

California's Department of Justice lists Macias as a registered sex offender with a 2024 conviction for annoying or molesting a child under 18 years of age. He lived in Hesperia at the time of that crime as well, according to records.

Macias' latest case has not been entered into San Bernardino County's online court system yet, so his court status is unclear. He has been released from custody on bail after being charged with stalking and annoying or molesting a victim under 18.