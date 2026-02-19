A man will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars for beating and killing his 82-year-old mother at her Pennsylvania condominium and leaving her cold body under furniture while he fled the state.

William Ingram, 51, was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 to 64 years in prison for the "brutal" killing of his mother, Dolores Ingram, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office announced. He pleaded guilty in December to third-degree murder, aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of crime, cruelty to animals, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

On June 15, 2024, at about 1 a.m., one of the Ingrams' neighbors in Holland, a northern suburb of Philadelphia, was "awoken to loud banging." She would later check her outdoor surveillance cameras and see William Ingram "running out of the condo shirtless" at 1:43 a.m., according to then-Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn.

The next minute, the defendant could be seen walking back toward the walkway of his and his mother's home. Around 10 a.m. that morning, the camera showed him leaving the residence, Schorn said.

William Ingram stole his mother's white Honda Civic and drove about 160 miles southwest to Washington, D.C., where authorities say he attacked a police officer. He also made several incriminating statements, according to a probable cause affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime, such as, "I killed my mother."

The since-convicted defendant was taken to a hospital for a foot injury, and when staff asked him if he had an emergency contact number, he replied, "Not anymore," Schorn recounted. He did end up giving them a number, but when the staff asked who it belonged to, William Ingram is said to have replied, "I killed her."

On June 16, the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., called Bucks County authorities, asking them to conduct a welfare check on the Ingrams' home on Beacon Hill Drive in Holland. As officers surveyed the scene outside, one noticed there was blood on a windowsill.

"The officer opened the unlocked window and noticed there was blood surrounding the immediate area and also smeared on the walls and the floor," Schorn said. "He further observed that the furniture in the home was in disarray."

There were items such as "plates, towels, linens, and a blue laundry bag, in addition to a futon style couch" stacked in a pile on top of Dolores Ingram's body.

Officers' first sight of the victim was of "a human foot sticking out" from under the pile, and it was "cold to the touch," Schorn said. Dolores Ingram appeared to have "severe head trauma," slicing injuries, and lacerations, and she was pronounced dead as a result of homicide.

Also located in the messy pile at the crime scene were a shattered aquarium containing two dead lizards, a hunting-style fixed blade knife close to the victim's head, and a TV. In the rest of the home, in addition to "a large quantity of blood and spatter throughout," investigators found what appeared to be 6 pounds of marijuana, $53,000 in cash, and "gallon-sized bags" of the psychedelic drug psilocybin.

William Ingram — unprovoked — told Washington, D.C., police officers that he was a drug dealer, according to Schorn.

Common Pleas Judge Stephen A. Corr scolded the defendant before handing down the sentence, calling the murder of his mother an "unspeakable crime."

"She wasn't giving up on you, but you gave up on her," Corr said.

Deputy District Attorney Monica Furber added that Dolores Ingram had dedicated much of her life to caring for her son. "Despite the care she gave him throughout his life, he repaid her by killing her," Furber said.

Dolores Ingram's daughters also gave statements in court, with one stating, "I've had nightmares about her last moments."

The victim was remembered in her obituary as "a kind, compassionate and generous mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend."