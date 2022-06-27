70-Year-Old Man Killed His Brother, Fled the State, Then Died by ‘Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound’ in Hotel Room: Cops

A 70-year-old Ohio man killed this younger brother, fled the state, and then fatally shot himself in a hotel room, authorities say. The men are reportedly survived by their nonagenarian father, who lived with the victim.

Cincinnati-area police announced the initial search for Michael J. Mueller, 70, on Wednesday. Authorities later said they discovered dozens of loaded guns at the suspect’s home.

“On June 22, 2022, at approximately 8:42 AM, the Deer Park Police Department and Deer Park Silverton Joint Fire District was called to respond for a medical alarm activation/Unknown trouble at 7801 Monterey Avenue in the City of Deer Park,” cops said.

Cops said they found a 66-year-old man — later identified as Mark Mueller — unresponsive with several gunshot wounds. First responders determined he was dead.

“This appears to be likely domestic/family related and there is no threat to the general public,” officers said.

Authorities identified Michael Mueller as the suspect, and they suggested he could have been driving an 2018 white Ford F-150. Suspect Mueller, a resident of the Madisonville neighborhood in Cincinnati, was considered armed and dangerous, and police sought help in finding him.

One of Mark’s neighbors, who wanted to be anonymous, told WXIX about often seeing that F-150.

“We see the truck every morning,” she said. “Between 8:30 and 9:15. Stays for maybe 45 minutes or an hour. I’m not sure if it’s a family member. Sometimes he brings groceries inside, but ever since we’ve lived here, he’s always here.”

The neighbor also described the Deer Park neighborhood as quiet.

“There’s never been any commotion anywhere around here,” she added, noting she’s lived in the neighborhood for about eight months. “I think the most that we’ve ever heard is at the concert that is at Chamberlain Park. Other than that, it’s really quiet.”

Reporter Chancelor Winn asked about how shocking the shooting was.

“Insane,” the local Deer Park resident said. “I came home to probably ten or 15 cars and 20, 25 officers, detectives, all kinds of stuff, so it was really alarming.”

Neighbors described Mark Mueller living in the Deer Park home with his father, according to WKRC. The outlet described the eldest Mueller as being his 90s.

“I’m not sure who else he has,” a neighbor said. “I have only ever seen the two sons over there.”

She described Mark Mueller as friendly.

“I have talked to him on multiple occasions,” she continued. “He is a very sweet man. He loves to see the dogs in the neighborhood. Always comes out to pet the dogs and to chat with us.”

The search for Michael Mueller ended in Kentucky, Deer Park cops said on Saturday.

“Last night we were made aware that Lexington Kentucky Police had spotted the vehicle linked to homicide suspect Michael Mueller at a local hotel,” officers said. “Attempts to negotiate with Mueller were made by Lexington SWAT. Eventually the room was entered, and Mueller was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Detectives went to Lexington, Kentucky, to positively identify the 70-year-old.

“Release of this information was held until notification could be made to Mueller’s father,” they said. “Ensuring the elder Mueller receives the care he needs after this loss is now law enforcement’s priority concern.”

Cincinnati police said they got information about suspect Mueller having a “small arsenal of weapons” at his local home. Cops received his father’s permission to search the residence and found 52 loaded guns, investigators said.

