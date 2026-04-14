A 44-year-old Texas man allegedly shot his estranged wife to death months after she filed for divorce, prompting their 6-year-old son to call 911 to report the alleged murder.

Keith Washington stands accused of murder in the death of Tynice Friday in Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded around 10 p.m. to a home in the 14000 block of Cypress Falls Drive after the boy called police about the shooting. He said his father had killed his mother inside their home, according to deputies.

The boy "attempted to help his mother, but she was beyond help," deputies wrote. Deputies arrived and declared Friday dead. Investigators learned that Washington allegedly shot out a window in the living room from the outside, entered the home and shot her dead, per cops.

"She had been in fear for her safety due to her husband's recent behavior," deputies wrote.

Records show Friday filed for divorce in December. Washington had not been living in the home.

Washington fled the home in a silver truck. Using a helicopter, deputies spotted the suspect and later cornered him on a dead-end road where he fired a gunshot out of the truck, cops said. That led to an hourslong standoff with the SWAT team. Eventually, Washington gave himself up.

Cops transported him to the Harris County Jail where he remains without bond.

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The suspect had previously been arrested for allegedly assaulting Friday in 2019 when he choked her, according to court records. That case was dropped.

His next court date is set for May 15.