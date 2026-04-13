A 39-year-old Florida man allegedly stabbed his wife to death while their two young children were in their home and then apparently waited several hours to call 911 as she bled out in a bathtub.

Jesse Jones stands accused of first-degree murder in the death of Meaghan Bowler. The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. Thursday on the 3700 block of 82nd Avenue Circle East in Sarasota, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

"When the call came in, the man on the other end of the line said: 'I have stabbed my wife,' and that's why deputies were out there as quickly as possible," sheriff's office spokesman Rick Warren told local NBC affiliate WFLA.

A probable cause arrest affidavit said Jones admitted to dispatchers that he stabbed his wife during an argument. He allegedly said the stabbing occurred either the night before or the next morning, indicating he waited several hours before calling 911.

"I hope I didn't wait too long," he allegedly said.

When officers arrived, Jones told them his wife was in a second-floor bathroom, the affidavit said. They went upstairs and found the unconscious victim suffering from stab wounds in the bathtub. Paramedics found the victim had a "light pulse" and spent 20 minutes trying to save her life. They then rushed Bowler to the hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

Jones made several admissions on scene to killing his wife, including that he stabbed his wife on the first floor and moved her upstairs, per cops. There were also two boys under the age of 2 inside the home. They were unharmed. Jones declined to speak with detectives after they took him to the sheriff's office.

Neighbor Carol Fraser told WFLA how the events unfolded on scene.

"It was horrific, they all came in so quickly and ran into the house with their bulletproof stuff on, so that was scary for everybody," she said.

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Fraser said the couple had moved in with their children about a year ago. Warren told the outlet that deputies had not previously responded to the home for any domestic violence-related calls.

"We just hope that he'll open up and tell us what led up to it," Warren said.

Jones remains behind bars without bond. He has a probation violation hearing set for Friday and an arraignment scheduled on May 22.