3-year-old died on lawn chair inside hot garage after mom went to take a nap, cops say

An Iowa mother allegedly left her 3-year-old son behind in a hot garage, which resulted in the boy's death.

Tiffany Huff Holmes, 41, is facing a charge of child endangerment resulting in death, court records show. The incident occurred on June 28 at a home in the 24000 block of Hawthorn Drive in Bondurant, which is near Des Moines, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

A criminal complaint says Holmes "knowingly" left her son "for a period of time that resulted in hyperthermia, causing death." She also allegedly said she was drinking alcohol at the time she was the "sole caregiver" for the boy, who has not been publicly named.

The Des Moines Register obtained an application for a search warrant that alleged the boy likely overheated in a closed garage on a day temperatures reached the low 90s. Holmes reportedly said she took a nap but could not recall how long she slept.

When she awoke, she went to the garage and found her son in a lawn chair. His lips were blue, and he was "hot to the touch" and "extremely sweaty," the warrant reportedly said. She waited about five or 10 minutes before calling 911. Dispatchers told her to take the boy inside the home to perform CPR, which she did.

Cops rushed to the home, but life-saving measures failed and paramedics pronounced the boy dead. Investigators allegedly found a mostly empty bottle of vodka in the house. She reportedly claimed she drank the alcohol after she found her son dead.

According to the warrant, the boy's father said the victim would not go into the garage and could not open doors, particularly the one in the garage, which was broken and had to be lifted to be opened. The father also said Holmes had abused alcohol for about five years and was not allowed to drink it.

Holmes turned herself in to the Polk County Jail on Sunday. She's being held on a $1 million bond. Her next court date is scheduled for Jan. 2.