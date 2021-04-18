 Somers House Tavern Shooting: 3 People Dead, 2 Injured

3 People Dead and 2 Injured After Shooting at Tavern in Kenosha County, Wisconsin — What to Know

Alberto Luperon Apr 18th, 2021, 10:44 am

Sheriff’s deputies in Kenosha County, Wisconsin said there was a fatal shooting early Sunday morning at the Somers House tavern. Three people died, and two survived with gunshot wounds, albeit with serious injuries, authorities said. The suspect has not been found.

The incident happened at about 12:42 a.m. CT, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities assert this was a “targeted and isolated incident.”

Investigators said they think that the shooter opened fire after getting kicked out of the business, according to WGN.

The Sheriff’s Department said that they don’t believe there is a threat to the community. Nonetheless, deputies said they have not found the suspect. He is described as a Black man standing over six feet tall in a light-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Deputies said Sunday morning that they still have to figure out the names, ages, and cities of residence of the victims. The survivors were taken to area hospitals.

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies ask that anyone with information call the Sheriff’s Department at (262) 605-5100. You can anonymously contact the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at (262) 656-7333.

