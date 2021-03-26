 Bradley Kohorst, Cory Spurlock, Orit Oged Murdered William and Yesenia Larsen: Deputies

3 People Arrested in Mysterious Double Murder of Couple Found Dead by Snowplow Driver on California Highway

Bradley Kohorst (left), Cory Spurlock (top right), Orit Oged

Investigators in Mono County, California say they solved a mysterious double murder. Bradley Kohorst, 35, Cory Spurlock, 33, and Orit Oged, 32, were arrested this week in the deaths of Burbank couple William Larsen and Yesenia Larsen.

As previously reported, authorities said a snowplow driver discovered the couple dead on the shoulder of Highway 395 last November, 10 miles north of the county seat of Bridgeport. Investigators determined they were murdered, and had been targeted. The alleged motive still remains publicly murky.

Bridgeport is an estimated 5 to 6 mile drive from Burbank, The couple had no known connection to Mono County, local deputies said on Thursday.

Missoula, Montana residents Kohorst, Spurlock, and Oged were “business associates” of William Larsen, the California Department of Justice said in their statement. Now, these defendants are in the hands of law enforcement more than two seasons after the discovery of the bodies.

Kohorst was arrested out in Phoenix, Arizona on Monday, authorities said. Spurlock and Oged were taken into custody in Missoula on Thursday, authorities said. They each await extradition to Mono County on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit a crime. The California DOJ noted that investigators claimed to discover semiautomatic handguns and rifles, ammunition, and cash. What any of this has to do with the deaths of the Larsens remains unclear.

[Mugshots via Mono County Sheriff’s Office]

