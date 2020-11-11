Watch Our Live Network Now

Snowplow Driver Discovered 2 Murder Victims on Shoulder of California Highway: Deputies

Alberto LuperonNov 11th, 2020, 1:30 pm

There’s a disturbing story out of Mono County, California. Local deputies say a snowplow driver for the California Department of Transportation found two bodies on the shoulder of Highway 395. Investigators determined that a man and a woman were dead and that both of them had been murdered.

So much about the case remains unclear at this point.

The discovery was said to have taken place Monday just before 6:30 a.m. local time. Authorities said the location was 10 miles north of Bridgeport, the county seat. The highway was closed. Deputies worked with the California Highway Patrol to investigate. The Mono County Sheriff’s Office has taken the lead.

Right now, investigators are rather mum about the details of the case. They say they are not releasing the victims’ names until next of kin were notified. For now, they are simply saying:

  • the murders seem to have been “specific and targeted”
  • There is no threat to the Bridgeport community.

No suspects were even hinted at. The investigation remains ongoing.

