A Wisconsin toddler was allegedly shot to death after his sibling found a gun in the family car.

In a Facebook post from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, police said deputies responded to a call on the morning of April 10 about a shooting that involved a young child. When first responders arrived at the home, they found a 2-year-old boy with gunshot wounds and requested a medical helicopter. Despite lifesaving efforts at the scene, the boy was pronounced dead before he could be brought to a hospital.

Police said three young children, including the 2-year-old boy, were in a vehicle parked in the driveway outside the home. While one of the parents briefly left the children alone to get something from the house, their 4-year-old allegedly found a loaded gun in the vehicle's console.

While police did not confirm the identity of the victim in connection with the shooting, a GoFundMe campaign started by a Fond du Lac family identified a 2-year-old boy who died on the same date named Crewe Zahradnik. In the post, a family member described his death following a "heartbreaking accident" and an "unimaginable tragedy." They are raising money for funeral expenses, grief counseling, and lost wages.

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The sheriff's office stated that the boy was killed after the gun "discharged." Police added that while an investigation into the alleged shooting was ongoing, they did not suspect foul play and said that the family was cooperating with authorities.

Police said criminal charges could be brought at the close of the investigation.