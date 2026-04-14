A 29-year-old West Virginia man described by prosecutors as an 11-year-old girl's "psychological brother" has been charged with murder after authorities say he failed to act as the child was starved and denied medical care.

Tyler Levi Carter was taken into custody last week and charged with one count of murder of a child by a parent, guardian, custodian, or other person of trust in connection with the death of Miana Moran, court records show.

As Law&Crime previously reported, Miana's father, Aaron Moran, 42, and her stepmother, Shannon Robinson, 51, were charged earlier this year after investigators alleged that Miana endured prolonged neglect inside the home.

Prosecutors allege Carter lived in the home with the girl and occasionally babysat her, meaning he was well aware of her dire living conditions and the prolonged decline in her health. Investigators say he knew she was not receiving adequate food or medical treatment and failed to intervene despite having ample opportunity, the Mountain Statesman reported.

"He should have done something," Taylor County Prosecutor John Bord said of Carter, according to West Virginia Public Broadcasting. "He was a person in position of trust with those girls. He could have called CPS. He could have called the law enforcement. He could have called the doctor. He could have called somebody and asked for help for the girl."

According to the criminal complaint, Carter and another household member discussed a plan to remove the girl from the home and seek help but never followed through.

Authorities said Carter also acknowledged the child had been sick "for a little while" and was using diapers due to prolonged diarrhea. Deputies later learned the girl had gone years without documented medical care.

Investigators described the child's physical condition as extreme. An autopsy found she was about 47 inches tall and weighed just 43 pounds — measurements the medical examiner called "grossly inconsistent with her chronological age." The report also documented head lice, a yellowish tint to her skin, visible bones, and multiple bruises and lacerations across her body.

"The medical examiner further noted head lice, a yellowish tint to the skin, extreme thinness with bones visibly protruding, and multiple bruises and lacerations on the extremities and torso," police wrote in the affidavit for Robinson's arrest. "The report noted [Miana] was markedly underweight, with height and weight well below the fifth percentile for her age and sex."

Authorities ultimately determined that Miana died from bilateral, diffuse, acute bronchopneumonia, with failure to thrive listed as a contributing factor.

Deputies said Carter and another household member discovered the girl in a bedroom, initially believing she was asleep. When they tried to wake her, she was cold to the touch, partially unresponsive, and not breathing.

Prosecutors allege multiple adults in the home allowed the conditions that led to Miana's death to persist over time.

Investigators previously alleged that the child's father and primary caregiver isolated her from others while her condition worsened to the point she could no longer walk without assistance and spent most of her time sleeping. Witnesses told authorities she was denied food as punishment, sometimes receiving only minimal nourishment while others in the home ate full meals in front of her.

"Further investigation revealed that food deprivation was used as a method of punishment toward [Miana]," an affidavit said. "Witnesses stated that if [Miana] resisted or 'pushed back' against Ms. Robinson, she would be denied food or provided only minimal nourishment for extended periods, while other household members consumed full meals in her presence."

Authorities also alleged the adults avoided seeking medical care because they feared being reported for abuse or neglect due to her condition.

Carter remains held without bond at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. The investigation is ongoing, and prosecutors said additional details may emerge as they continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the child's death.